Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is unveiling legislation that would offer pay incentives for law enforcement officers who work to establish trust between citizens and police departments with good deeds.

The Better Community Policing Recognition Act would highlight the good deeds of cops amid growing nationwide anti-police rhetoric.

While police reforms being pushed by Democrats often include reducing or completely pulling funding for law enforcement agencies, Cotton’s bill would add more money for model police officers.

Breitbart first reported that the bill, if passed, would allocate $5 million annually to state, local and tribal officers nationwide for officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Under the Better Community Policing Recognition Act, state attorneys general and law enforcement agencies could nominate officers who “exemplify best practices or come up with significant innovations to reduce the excessive use of force or improve community policing strategies.”

The Department of Justice would then select from a pool comprising officers from 18,000 police departments for cash rewards.

Cotton told Breitbart he feels now is the time for the country to show cops appreciation by essentially putting the government’s money where its mouth is.

“Police officers are being unfairly demonized across the country as calls for defunding departments grow, despite the fact that the vast majority of officers are selfless public servants who are already underfunded,” the Republican told Breitbart.

“It’s never been more important to recognize those officers who exemplify the best kind of policing. My bill will reward the policemen and women who are working hard to improve their service and win the public’s trust,” he added.

Cotton shared a text of the bill on Twitter.

Police officers are being unfairly demonized across the country as calls for defunding departments grow. My bill will reward the policemen and women who are working hard to improve their service and win the public's trust. https://t.co/SfRSdRjFNj — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 16, 2020

“Police officers are being unfairly demonized across the country as calls for defunding departments grow,” he wrote.

“My bill will reward the policemen and women who are working hard to improve their service and win the public’s trust,” Cotton added.

The Better Community Policing Recognition Act would offer the $5 million annually from 2021 to 2025, and specifically states it would honor officers who “reduce the excessive use of force” or work to

‘‘improve community policing.

Cotton has been critical of growing anti-police sentiment across the country, which has spread from the streets of America’s cities to the country’s TV networks and film studios.

Last week, the senator slammed the cancelations of the long-running TV show “Cops” and the popular A&E TV program “Live PD.”

“The woke mob never misses an opportunity to be offended,” he tweeted.

The woke mob never misses an opportunity to be offended. ‘Live P.D.’ and ‘Cops’ have been cancelled. Even Nickelodeon’s cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ isn’t safe, as Cancel Culture acolytes called to euthanize Chase, the show’s police dog, on social media. What will they cancel next? pic.twitter.com/JNZUJDxz0T — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 11, 2020

“’Live P.D.’ and ‘Cops’ have been cancelled. Even Nickelodeon’s cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ isn’t safe, as Cancel Culture acolytes called to euthanize Chase, the show’s police dog, on social media,” he added.

Cotton also asked, “What will they cancel next?”

