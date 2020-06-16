https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-pandemic-china-who-cover-up

A Monday report from the House GOP says that the COVID-19 pandemic could have been prevented if China had not engaged in a large-scale cover-up in the early stages of the localized epidemic.

The report also condemns the the World Health Organization for enabling the cover-up.

What are the details?

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) issued a statement on the report, which said, “After months of investigating, it’s become crystal clear the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up of the coronavirus, especially in the early days of the outbreak, played a significant role in turning what could have been a local epidemic into a global pandemic.”

A portion of the report states, “Until the CCP agrees to cooperate with the WHO, other countries, and the international scientific community, it will be impossible to gather the concrete evidence needed to prove, or disprove.”

The report also blasted the WHO, insisting that its complacency enabled the communist country’s response to the outbreak, and called for WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ resignation. The report insisted that Tedros “seriously erred in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic” and should “accept responsibility for his detrimental impact on the COVID-19 response and resign.”

“The health of the world cannot afford incompetence and poor management,” the report added, insisting that the organization “only exacerbated the problem by repeatedly ignoring warnings about the severity of the virus, including from their own health experts, while at the same time parroting the CCP’s propaganda without independently confirming their claims.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y) tweeted the report on Monday, writing, “Must Read Report by @RepMcCaul @HouseForeignGOP Just Released! ‘The origins of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the roles of the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization[.]’ China lied and people died. The facts are all getting out.”

What else?

The WHO has remained under the microscope after reportedly botching its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, President Donald Trump cut funding to the WHO over its purported role in parroting China’s lies and misinformation about COVID-19 and its origins and transmission.

Following the massive worldwide outbreak, the WHO did not call out the Chinese government when it refused to admit that it misled the global community about the virus and its method of transmission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

