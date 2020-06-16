https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dont-want-dose-limbaugh-raises-specter-supreme-intimidation/

Intimidation of conservative justices by the left could be behind recent Supreme Court decisions, including the ruling Monday that added “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” protections to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, speculates talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

He wondered if the intimidation by the left during the confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh succeeded.

“Was a message in fact being sent to sitting justices, ‘Hey, if you don’t want your dose of this, don’t make us mad?'” Limbaugh asked.

“I throw it out there as a possibility. I don’t really know if there’s anything to it, but it would make sense to me knowing what we know about how the left operates, how Black Lives Matter operates and how their modus operandi is primarily intimidation and threatened use of force.”

Limbaugh acknowledged that Kavanaugh did not side with the liberal wing in the ruling Monday, as Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch did.

“But in his case, he’s already been through it. They already tried to destroy him. They already tried to destroy his career. They already tried to destroy his marriage. They already tried to destroy his record. And he’s still there,” Limbaugh said. “He’s on the court. He got confirmed. So he might be sitting there saying, ‘They can’t touch me. They’ve sent their best shot my way and I’ve handled it.'”

The other justices, however, he said, have not received “the treatment” from Black Lives Matter “or whatever leftist group you want to cite.”

“And I just wonder if it could have been a factor. ‘You really think that these judges would compromise their judicial beliefs?’ Yeah, folks. I now think a whole lot of stuff is possible I used to not think was. I had no idea how eager to cave so many people supposedly on our side are. No idea.”

Kavanaugh was President Trump’s second appointment to the Supreme Court. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Democrats trotted out women who made wild accusations against him.

One claimed Kavanaugh assaulted her when he was a teen. But she couldn’t remember details, such as when it happened, how she got there and how she got home.

Limbaugh pointed out that along with the decision to add transgender protections to a law adopted in 1964, the Supreme Court also upheld sanctuary cities, left the Second Amendment flapping in the breeze and interfered with a state death penalty case.

“So I started thinking about the Kavanaugh hearings. And I started thinking, what must that have done to sitting justices? How might that have scared the hell out of them? In other words, what if the harassment of Kavanaugh, the making up of the fact that he was a serial rapist running rape trains at college parties and bars, what if all of that was simply designed to tell conservative justices, ‘You want this? You want to get this same kind of treatment? Guaran-damn-tee you you can have it if you don’t vote the way we want you to vote,'” he said.

