https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/want-look-devices-devil-look-democrat-party-black-preacher-bevelyn-beatty-viral-chaz-video-takes-satans-party-video/

Yesterday a video went viral of a black woman absolutely destroying a woke white liberal in the streets of Seattle on Biden versus Trump.

“If I had to pick between [Trump] and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden,” the black woman said.

The black woman continued to school the woke white liberal on the history of the racist Democrat party.

“[The Democrats] hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK,” she said.

TRENDING: Democrat Senator Tim Kaine: “The US Didn’t Inherit Slavery From Anybody. We Created it” (VIDEO)

The white liberal just stood there in silence and the black woman continued, “The Republican party is the party of blacks.”

WATCH:

THIS IS A MUST WATCH “If I had to pick between him and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden.” The Democrats never cared about black people, they care about the black vote and that’s all. pic.twitter.com/CEAzKz2a4Q — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 15, 2020

On Tuesday night the woman joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle.

During the discussion Bevelyn Beatty did not hold back.

Bevelyn Beatty: “If you want to look at the devices of the devil, you have to look at the Democrat Party. he uses who he may and unfortunately it’s the Democrat party… The left is so radical. They want you to ban the police. They just want Trump to give up his authorities and just let them run and turn our country into a communist country… Why in your right mind would you defund the police?”

Wow! Bevelyn was good!

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]