Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) father Nur Omar Mohamed has died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus, the Minnesota lawmaker announced Monday evening.

“It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19,” Omar said in a statement Monday evening.

“No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” the statement continued. “My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Omar also included the an Arabic phrase from the Quran reading, “Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return”:

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return. It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/gb7q0gMXG2 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 16, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, Mohamed had been in a coma for over a week at the Hennepin Medical Center.

Many have expressed their condolences on social media:

My dear sister @IlhanMN I pray the love of Allah enfolds you during this painful & difficult time. May the remembrance of your father’s embrace & love, comfort you today & always. As a nation, we remain grateful to & for this special man from whom your light & strength derives. https://t.co/lO6Vl5QSEN pic.twitter.com/83UMZ79Vit — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 16, 2020

My heart goes out to Rep. @Ilhan Omar and her family today after the loss of her father, Nur Omar Mohamed. Wishing you strength and peace in this difficult time. — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) June 16, 2020

My deepest condolences to you on the loss of your father, @IlhanMN. The pain you’re feeling is familiar to me. My heart breaks for you, sister. I’m praying for you and your family. — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) June 16, 2020

Ilhan, my sincerest condolences. Sending you much love and prayers for peace. — Veronica Escobar (@vgescobar) June 16, 2020

Sending deepest condolences. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 16, 2020

To God we belong and to God must we return. I am so sorry for your loss, Ilhan. May God have mercy on him and give you and your family strength during this difficult time. — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 16, 2020

I extend my sincerest condolences to Ms. Ilhan Omar on the death of her father Nur Omar Mohamed. My prayers are with you and your family. — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) June 16, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in the United States currently stands at over 116,100.

