Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) father Nur Omar Mohamed has died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus, the Minnesota lawmaker announced Monday evening.

“It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19,” Omar said in a statement Monday evening.

“No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” the statement continued. “My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Omar also included the an Arabic phrase from the Quran reading, “Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return”:

As Breitbart News reported, Mohamed had been in a coma for over a week at the Hennepin Medical Center.

Many have expressed their condolences on social media:

The coronavirus death toll in the United States currently stands at over 116,100.

