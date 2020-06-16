https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/initial-publicized-china-coronavirus-mortality-rates-garbage-current-reports-second-wave-progress-garbage/

We’ve pointed out since March that predictions on mortality rates related to the China Coronavirus were garbage. Based on this alone, we know that current reports of a second wave of the China Coronavirus starting now are garbage too.

We now know that the catastrophic mortality rates sold to the American public by the WHO, Dr. Fauci and later by Dr. Birx were a massively flawed.

We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 set off the global panic with his highly flawed analysis that the coronavirus had a 3.4% mortality rate:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

TRENDING: ‘Biggest Rally Signup of All Time by 10X’ – More Than ONE MILLION People Sign Up For Trump’s MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma –UPDATED

We knew then just by the data he was using to support his fraudulent statement that the coronavirus mortality rates were going to be closer to the flu than to the Spanish flu.

Doctors Fauci and Birx were next to push ridiculous and highly exaggerated mortality numbers related to the coronavirus and taken from Imperial College study that 2.2 million were going to die in the US from the virus.:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

Now the MSM and the Democrats are attempting to scare the US into more insane pandemic actions by claiming that we are now in a second wave of the coronavirus.



In the media, we saw stories like this from the National Review:

The U.S. surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, prompting fears of a possible “second wave” of infections as businesses reopen throughout the country and thousands of protesters flock to the street.

This clearly is not so based on today’s data alone. The number of deaths are decreasing.

Another reason we know that there is currently no second wave is because the China coronavirus reacts like other viruses in the summer months.

An April study from the University of Michigan found that other human coronaviruses behave in a highly seasonal, highly predictable manner.

In addition, the coronavirus reacts like other viruses to the heat:

A team of researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine have complied a map that shows the virus is seasonal and spread only in certain conditions. Researchers found that areas affected early on in the outbreak were on a similar band of northern latitude, such as Wuhan and Daegu in Asia; Milan and Paris in Europe; and Seattle in the US,” The Daily Mail reported. Also related among these cities were ranges of cold temperatures and relatively low humidity from January through March. This seems to imply that the virus behaves similarly to seasonal respiratory viruses such as the flu and spread rapidly in the winter and early spring months.”

We also reported on this previously – Below is a picture showing in green those areas most impacted by the China coronavirus.

The areas in green had similar heat and humidity. Also, of note is that the majority of people live in the Northern Hemisphere. This is why the virus flourished in the Western nations. This also provides evidence that the data coming from communist China is garbage as well.

The predictions and reporting on the China coronavirus are so flawed that it almost seems that there was an effort to create panic and not share the truth about the real ramifications of this pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

