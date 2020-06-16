https://www.theblaze.com/news/dominos-pizza-tweet-kayleigh-mcenany

Domino’s Pizza trended on social media late Monday because, nearly eight years ago, the pizza company thanked Kayleigh McEnany, the current White House press secretary, for praising its food.

In November 2012, McEnany, then just an upcoming political pundit, tweeted, “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza.”



The pizza eatery responded, “That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!”

It is not clear who unearthed the ancient (in internet years) tweet, made during Barack Obama’s first presidential term.

Unfortunately, the positive message triggered an avalanche of backlash for Domino’s Pizza, with social media users saying they would no longer do business with the pizza company over the tweet.

“You just killed your brand,” pundit Rick Wilson claimed.

“Way to align yourself with a political party, Domino’s. Probably should have just been silent,” one person said.

“I’m out !

No more Domino’s for me!!” another person

said.

No more Domino’s for me!!” another person said. “Well, last night was the last Dominoes pizza I’ll ever order,” another person said.

“This was a mistake. @kayleighmcenany @PressSec is a legitimately legendary liar,” another person told Dominos.

“Ask @PapaJohns what happened when the embraced the white supremacy coming out of the @WhiteHouse,” another person said

what happened when the embraced the white supremacy coming out of the “I’ll never order your pizza again. Hope your man-crush on Kayleigh was worth it,” another person said

“Dominos Pizza is the enemy of the people,” another person said

“ F**k you @dominos,” Dave Chang responded.

Domino’s Pizza has not responded to the online controversy and may not, considering the innocuous tweet is nearly eight years old.

However, McEnany poked fun at the cancel brigade.

“I LOVE @dominos (and also @pizzahut)!” she tweeted late Monday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

