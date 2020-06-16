https://www.dailywire.com/news/jim-carrey-floats-conspiracy-theory-that-trump-may-defect-to-russia

Jim Carrey may be a few fries short of a Happy Meal.

Now the former funnyman, who mostly dropped out of acting to become a painter and fulltime political commentator on Twitter, has a new theory about President Trump.

“Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections,” Carrey wrote Monday on Twitter, posting a painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a tiny Air Force One in his hands. “Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect.”

That’s right, Carrey is saying that if Trump takes a trip to Russia, he might just stay there. Yup, Carrey might just be the “Dumber” guy from his famed movie, “Dumb and Dumber.” The actor, 58, is suggesting that Trump could well be indicted after the November election, especially if he loses to Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Like many other celebrities who claimed they’d be leaving the U.S. if Trump got elected — and then didn’t — Carrey, too, has gone back on his word. In January, he publicly declared that he would not be sharing his political paintings anymore.

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,’” he told Yahoo Entertainment in January. “We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff.”

Carrey has been getting weirder and weirder over the years. He believes the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine causes autism and he’s into a whole new-age Zen thing (“There is no me. There is just things happening.”). He’s vehemently against guns — even though he’s starred in several movies with lots of gun violence — and has repeatedly blasted the National Rifle Association.

Meanwhile, his political leanings have become increasingly overt. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2018, Carrey explained that his political cartoons were his response to “the uncomfortable things that I see in this world.” While he said that he had generally tried to stay out of political activism in the past, he was looking into ways he could get more involved, at least on the local level.

“I try to avoid Hillary’s fundraising parties up in the hills around me,” he said. “Every once in a while, I’d hear one of them. She pretty much covered the clock. It was like, ‘Oh, Hillary’s over there now? Yeah, standing by the pool, making the pitch?’ That kind of world doesn’t appeal to me.”

“But I’m gonna be supporting the local guys here and making sure that [House Majority Leader] Kevin McCarthy doesn’t get back in,” he added. “I’d like to get [Congressman] Devin Nunes out of there forever. Trey Gowdy and Jim Jordan? I mean, what a f***ing collection of ne’er-do-wells, man. It’s just the worst of us encouraging the worst in us.”

As for his frequent lampooning of Trump, Carrey described it as his attempt to warn people on the Trump “train” about his rapidly approaching destruction at the hands of Robert Mueller, who ultimately let Carrey down.

“When it’s all said and done and the Feds finally close in and he hands over the keys to Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago and whatever else he has, there’s going to be a celebration in this country such as has never been seen before,” Carrey predicted. “I guarantee it.”

