The Justice Department (DOJ) has launched a new online tool to allow members of the public to report civil rights violations.

The department said the website called the Civil Rights Reporting Portal consolidates 30 reporting pathways, which is aimed at making it easier and accessible for people to report violations such as unlawful discrimination, harassment, or abuse in any setting.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement on Monday. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

According to the website, the most common civil rights violations involve discrimination or harassment due to characteristics such as race, disability, religion, sex and gender identity, immigration status, age, marital status, and national origin.

The website comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while taking a knee to his neck by a former Minneapolis police officer for nearly nine minutes. Attorney General William Barr said that the DOJ and the FBI have launched an investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated in that incident.

Meanwhile, the department’s announcement also comes against a backdrop of lawsuits and protests against local and state official’s CCP virus lockdown measures that appear to violate constitutional rights and civil liberties.

Barr has been vocal about the need to protect constitutional rights and civil liberties even during a public health crisis. The attorney general has previously said that while it is important that state and local officials put in broad measures to mitigate the spread of the pandemic at the beginning, these measures should be rolled back when the flow of cases begins to ebb. He said officials should then look into more targeted approaches.

He has also issued a memorandum directing federal prosecutors to “be on the lookout” for state and local restrictions that could be running afoul of the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.

This year the department has prosecuted and announced investigations for several types of civil rights violations including an investigation into conditions of four Mississippi prisons and indictments against a man threatening a synagogue. The department has also filed a number of Statements of Interest in several lawsuits against local and state officials that alleged lockdown measures have discriminated against individual rights.

Individuals who believe they are the victim of a civil rights violation can make a report by visiting www.civilrights.justice.gov.

