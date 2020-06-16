https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/kelloggs-slammed-three-white-boys-rice-crispies-box/

Yup, we’re there: Rice Crispies are racist.

That didn’t take long.

Fiona Onasanya, a former member of the Labour Party who served in the UK’s parliament (and became the second ever to be kicked out), is demanding Kellogg’s justify why Rice Krispies is represented by “three white boys” — while the Coco Pops mascot is a monkey.

Seriously.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Three New York Police Detectives Poisoned at a Shake Shack in Manhattan

“@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email — Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same composition (except for the fact CP’s are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey?” she wrote on Twitter.

@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same compòsition (except for the fact CP’s are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey? — Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) June 15, 2020

The three “white boys” are, of course, Snap, Crackle and Pop — three elves created in the 1930s. Coco the Monkey, for the record, has been an on again off again mascot for Coco Pops, bu the “three white boys” replaced him in the United States in 2001, Breitbart reported.

In December 2018, Ms Onasanya was expelled from the Labour Party after being convicted of perverting the course of justice. The solicitor was found to have lied about a speeding offence. She became the first MP to be recalled by voters under the constituency petition system, with 27.6 per cent of her constituency petitioning for her removal, well over the ten per cent required to be ousted. Onasanya was also struck off as a solicitor over the lie.

Twitterers had a field day her her stupidity.

“Have you noticed that chocolate milk costs more than white milk? Racism is everywhere!” wrote media analyst Mark Dice.

Have you noticed that chocolate milk costs more than white milk? Racism is everywhere! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 15, 2020

“It’s almost like a disgraced former MP (who never actually did anything despite us paying her £81k a year) is suddenly grasping at straws in order to make herself ‘relevant’. Never mind the actual real issue, let’s talk about cartoons of animals on boxes of cereal,” wrote another person.

It’s almost like a disgraced former MP (who never actually did anything despite us paying her £81k a year) is suddenly grasping at straws in order to make herself ‘relevant’. Never mind the actual real issue, let’s talk about cartoons of animals on boxes of cereal. — DG (@GD201201) June 16, 2020

“One more summed it all up best: Snap, Crackle and Pop are cartoon gnomes. The Monkey appeals to Children. An Elephant, Giraffe & Ostrich are his friends. Lead character was an Elephant but I suppose marketing bods said the cheeky monkey was more appealing. And, above all, you have way too much time on your hands.”

Snap, Crackle and Pop are cartoon gnomes

The Monkey appeals to Children. An Elephant, Giraffe & Ostrich are his friends. Lead character was an Elephant but I suppose marketing bods said the cheeky monkey was more appealing

And, above all, you have way too much time on your hands — Richard Short 🇭🇰 #WashHands #StayAlert (@EHOinExile) June 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

