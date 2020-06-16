https://www.theepochtimes.com/lawmakers-demand-answers-from-governors-who-forced-nursing-homes-to-accept-ccp-virus-patients_3390612.html

Republican lawmakers on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis sent letters on June 15 to the governors of five states which mandated that nursing homes take in COVID-19 patients despite federal pandemic guidance to the contrary.

The letters, signed by five Republicans on the coronavirus committee, were sent to the governors of New York, Michigan, California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The letter demands records on the number COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes, executive pandemic orders and directives on nursing homes, and other relevant documents and communications.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the elderly, especially those living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities,” the letters state. “We write seeking information, at a granular level, about the science and information used to inform your decision to mandate nursing homes and long-term care facilities admit untested and contagious COVID-19 patients from hospitals.”

The offices of the five governors did not respond to requests for comment. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously said that older people would have died regardless of what actions the state took to defend against the pandemic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, also known as the coronavirus.

Cuomo issued an executive order on March 25 prohibiting nursing homes from denying admission to patients who had been infected with the CCP virus. The order also prohibited nursing homes from denying admission to patients who were suspected to have the virus.

“No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to a nursing home solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” the order, which was later deleted from the state’s website, said. The state issued a companion order on May 11 which blocked hospitals from sending infected patients to nursing homes, but continued the mandate against denying residents admission to nursing homes based on testing results.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a similar order on April 15. The state health departments in California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania issued similar guidance and directives in mid-to-late March. All five of the governors are Democrats.

Prior to the nursing home mandates or directives in the five states, the federal government issued guidance (pdf) for nursing homes on March 13 which specifically called on the facilities to only take in patients with suspected CCP virus infections if they were capable of following the quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The same guidance called on nursing homes to restrict all non-essential visits, among other measures, to protect elderly Americans, who faced the greatest risk of a fatal outcome in case of an infection.

Some 6,360 nursing home residents in New York succumbed to the CCP virus, more than a quarter of the state’s total pandemic death toll, according to the letter (pdf) sent to Cuomo. More than 15,500 nursing home patients died from the virus in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

“Just about the worst possible thing to do is knowingly introduce coronavirus to the most vulnerable populations, yet that’s exactly what several states did by mandating nursing homes accept infected patients,” Select Subcommittee member Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) said. “These misguided policies deserve close scrutiny, and the leaders who put them in place have a lot of tough questions to answer.”

New Jersey suffered the greatest nursing home death toll in the nation, with 6,432 people dead, accounting for 10 percent of the state’s entire nursing home population. Florida, which banned COVID-19 transfers to nursing homes, lost just one percent of its sizable nursing home population, according to ProPublica.

Michigan and Pennsylvania lost 3 percent of their nursing home populations to the virus. California, which quickly changed course after adopting guidelines similar to New York, lost one percent of all nursing home residents, according to the letters from the committee.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

