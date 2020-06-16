https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-mocks-trump-jr-interview-with-his-dad-trump-jr-its-not-an-interview-unlike-that-cnn-anchor-and-his-brother

On Tuesday, a reporter for The Hill tweeted that President Trump will sit and talk with his son, Donald Trump Jr. on the online show “Triggered.” Jonathan Easley of The Hill phrased it this way: “Donald Trump Jr. will interview his father @realdonaldtrumpon Team Trump’s online show ‘Triggered’ this week, per a source familiar. It’s the first time the president will appear on any of the campaign’s online shows. The interview will air Thursday night.”

Horrified by the idea of someone as partisan as Donald Trump Jr. “interviewing” his father, leftist social media expressed their loathing as they mocked the idea:

Supposed comedienne Samantha Bee: “Who among us hasn’t had to create a fake show just to get their dad to talk to them?”

Who among us hasn’t had to create a fake show just to get their dad to talk to them? https://t.co/KGgyjQASJs — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 16, 2020

Editor/chief writer of Washington Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler: “The questions are certain to be hard-hitting and tough.”

the questions are certain to be hard-hitting and tough https://t.co/k29gSaYUnL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 16, 2020

Chris Cillizza of CNN: “This will be a doozy.”

This will be a doozy https://t.co/armuDiw44C — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 16, 2020

Grant Smith of Reuters: “Interview.”

Trump Jr. replied to the barrage of criticism by noting that it was not an “interview” at all, tweeting, “Guys, unlike CNN and Chris Cuomo when he interviews his brother, I’m not pretending to be a journalist here. This is just me having a fun conversation with my dad. Tune in on Thursday night, it will be a good one.” He joked, “I may or may not ask @realDonaldTrump about aliens.”

Guys, unlike CNN and Chris Cuomo when he interviews his brother, I’m not pretending to be a journalist here. This is just me having a fun conversation with my dad. Tune in on Thursday night, it will be a good one. I may or may not ask @realDonaldTrump about aliens. 👽😂 https://t.co/aOlm3D5vsu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

Chris Cuomo’s repeated “interviews” of his brother Andrew, the governor of New York, featured moments such as Chris Cuomo brandishing an oversized fake cotton swab to joke about the size of his brother’s nose. Media Research Council’s Nicholas Fondacaro commented, “Instead of asking his brother, @NYGovCuomo, why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, @ChrisCuomo pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was. This is the state of ‘journalism’ on @CNN. Pathetic!”

Instead of asking his brother, @NYGovCuomo why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, @ChrisCuomo pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was. This is the state of “journalism” on @CNN. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/undeQMyVeN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2020

That particular segment greatly angered Meghan McCain of ABC’s “The View,” who noted that the Cuomo brothers were yucking it up while tens of millions of Americans had lost their jobs and thousands of elderly people had died in New York nursing homes from the coronavirus, the latter possibly due to Andrew Cuomo’s policy (later rescinded) of forcing nursing home and other long-term care facilities to take in COVID-19-positive patients.

McCain, who was pregnant, tweeted, “I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store. Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys.”

I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys https://t.co/f0A5XcQauk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2020

Dean added succinctly, “They’re both a joke.”

They’re both a joke. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

