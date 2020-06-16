https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftists-britain-call-removal-british-empire-murals-whitehall-building-racist/

British leftists are following their American cousins and calling for removal of all symbols of Britain’s historical greatness.

It’s racist.

The Labour Party like the US Democrat party will no longer allow symbols of Western greatness.

The same country that gave the modern world the Magna Carta, the rule of law and the liberties of free men is now under attack by intolerant and wicked forces from within.

The modern day left will never be happy until the West is in ashes.

The shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy is calling for the removal of five giant “racist” British Empire murals from the palatial Whitehall building.

The Daily Mail reported:

The Foreign Office came under pressure to remove five British Empire-era murals from its walls in the wake of racism protests across Britain. Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy is believed to have raised the century-old works by Sigismund Goetze which line the grand staircase in the palatial Whitehall building with her counterpart Dominic Raab. The pieces, completed between 1914 and 1921, include images of empire seen as problematic by campaigners, including a representation of Africa as a fruit-bearing little boy surrounded by white Anglo-Saxon adults.

