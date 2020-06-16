https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/16/man-arrested-pushing-92-year-old-woman-arrested-100-previous-times/

The assault took place in Manhattan last Friday. A man walking down the sidewalk put his arm out and pushed over a 92-year-old woman who was walking in the other direction. When she fell, she hit her head on a fire hydrant. Early Tuesday morning, the NYPD put out video of the assault and asked for tips to identify the suspect.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

A few hours later police announced they had apprehended the suspect. But it turns out they probably could have identified him just by looking at their own files. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage of the Bronx, has been arrested 100 previous times. In fact, he has been arrested three times since February for unprovoked assault. Each time he has been released because of bail reform.

A senior law enforcement official tells News 4 Brimmage is a recidivist with 100 prior arrests who has gotten a desk appearance ticket for his most recent ones because of bail reform. He is an NYPD co-response client, which means police have responded with social workers when dealing with him. Brimmage has an extensive history of being emotionally disturbed in police encounters as well. He’s been arrested three times since February for alleged assaults. On March 9, he allegedly punched a 29-year-old man in an unprovoked attack at a pizza shop in Manhattan. A few weeks before that, Brimmage allegedly punched a 39-year-old female at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Bronx. On Feb. 4 he allegedly punched a 39-year-old man in the face at that same Dunkin’ Donuts. In the latter two cases, he received desk appearance tickets.

Brimmage is also believe to be involved in a grand larceny back in February when he stole $120 from a woman’s purse. And ABC7 New York reports Brimmage “became a level 2 sex offender with a July 23, 2014 arrest for persistent sexual abuse.”

Fortunately, the victim in this case is okay, though she says she’s frightened after what happened.

“I’m frightened to tears,” she said. “I’m not going to walk there on my own, and it’s very upsetting. It’s very upsetting.”… She’s still bruised but otherwise OK after the routine walk to the drug store ended with a trip to the ER. She credits her good health for making it home, where she intends to stay for the time being. “I’ve felt very safe in the city, and now, forget it,” she said. “I’m afraid to go out.”

Brimmage lives in a Bronx homeless shelter. Police are now worried he will be given “yet another desk appearance ticket” because of bail reform.

As I’ve written many times before, it’s not uncommon for homeless people to commit assaults but in many cities even if they are caught they cycle through the system. Last year, Seattle’s City Attorney became outraged when a judge refused to grant probation to a homeless man who had randomly assaulted someone on the street. The homeless man in that case had been convicted (not just arrested but convicted) 72 previous times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

