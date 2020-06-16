https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-democrat-who-warned-of-trump-win-in-2016-says-she-doesnt-believe-poll-numbers-team-trump-agrees-in-taunting-response

During an online event for Michigan Democrats on Monday, a U.S. congresswoman who had rightly sounded the alarm about then-candidate Donald Trump’s potential of winning the state in 2016 delivered a similar message to her fellow Joe Biden supporters. The Trump Victory campaign has since responded to the event by issuing a taunting statement swiping at “hidin’ Joe Biden” and predicting success again in the longtime “blue wall” state.

The message from multiple Michigan Democrats during the event Monday was beware “complacency.” Among those urging continued vigilance despite very promising poll numbers out of the state was Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn), who says she simply does not “believe these numbers.”

“Some people say, ‘Oh, look at the numbers.’ I don’t believe these numbers,” said Dingell, who The Detroit News notes introduced herself as “Debbie Downer.”

Real Clear Politics’ average of the latest Michigan polls shows Biden leading Trump by nearly 9 points. While a recent EPIC-MRA poll shows the Democrat ahead by 16 percent, a CNBC/Change Research poll gives Biden a narrow 2-point advantage. A Fox News poll from April gave Biden an 8-point lead.

“Four years ago, many of you on this phone call thought that I was nuts,” Dingell said in reference to her warnings back in 2016 about Trump potentially taking the state. “I was in enough communities and heard enough people talking that I was very worried about the outcome of that election.”

After Hillary Clinton infamously neglected Michigan until the eleventh hour, Trump narrowly defeated her in the state by just 10,704 votes. Democratic polling showed Clinton with a healthy 5-point advantage in the state heading into Election Day.

Dingell pointed to the chaos of the recent months as evidence that positive polling now doesn’t mean electoral victory in November. “[L]ook at what’s happened in five months,” she said. “The world is upside down and not one of us on this phone call would have predicted that the world will be as it is today. And it is five months from now until November.”

Also involved in the online event was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a vocal critic of Trump, who likewise urged her fellow Democrats not to “let our guard down” because of strong polling.

"I believe we are going to be successful, but we cannot for one second let our guard down," said Whitmer, as reported by The Detroit News. "We cannot for one second make an assumption that Michigan is going to go with Joe Biden." The Trump Victory campaign responded to the event by touting Trump's economic progress prior to the lockdown crisis and mocking Biden. "While hidin' Joe Biden is too scared of his own shadow to emerge from his basement, Michiganders know that President Trump already built the world's greatest economy once, and he'll do it again," said Trump Victory campaign spokesman Chris Gustafson. Trump's battle with Michigan's Democratic leadership reached its peak in late May when, despite prior warnings from the governor and the attorney general, he refused to wear a face-mask in front of the cameras while visiting a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, stating he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing" his mask.

