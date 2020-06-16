http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J7WyfY0SKx8/

A new poll finds a large majority of Michigan voters are uncertain if U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D) should be reelected in November.

The survey, conducted by Marketing Resource Group (MRG), found only 19 percent of respondents believe Peters should be returned to the Senate.

MICHIGAN

In your opinion, do you believe Gary Peters deserves to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate or is it time for someone new? Yes, he does 19%

No, it’s time for someone new 30%

Unsure 51%@MRGMichigan 6/12-15https://t.co/AZL2kQC7SL #MIsen — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 16, 2020

Thirty percent of the likely voters said it is time for someone new, while a majority — 51 percent — weren’t sure.

When the poll gauged support for Peters against Republican challenger John James, Peters fared a little better than the referendum question as 36 percent of respondents said they support Peters, while 30 percent said they back James.

The poll was +6 percent Democrats.

“After a six-year term, and with less than five months to go before the general election, Gary Peters has yet to convince voters why he deserves a second term,” MRG owner Jenell Leonard said in the release.

“This despite being on television for several months now. John James has a serious shot picking up a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan for Republicans for the first time in over 25 years.”

In James’s latest ad, he positions himself as a unifier in a divided America:

The news says America’s divided. But I don’t believe that. I don’t believe you have to pick a side. Everyone agrees George Floyd’s murder deserves justice. And everyone agrees using his death as an excuse to loot & burn is criminal. I choose to be a unifier. Join me. pic.twitter.com/9mjCcy0HO1 — John James (@JohnJamesMI) June 4, 2020

“Everyone agrees George Floyd’s murder deserves justice. And everyone agrees using his death as an excuse to loot & burn is criminal,” he said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

