MyPillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell, who is chairing his home state of Minnesota’s 2020 campaign efforts for President Donald Trump, told Newsmax TV Tuesday that he thinks the chances are good that the state will change its voting trend this year and swing over the support the president’s reelection bid.

“Even people on the left, Democrats call me and say ‘Mike, we can’t put up with this,'” Lindell told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“We need leadership…I think it’s not only going to be a win, but I think it’s going to be a landslide.”

Minnesota has voted for a Democratic candidate in the past 11 elections, but this time, the race is close, show host Sean Spicer pointed out, with one poll even putting the president and likely Democrat contender Joe Biden just 5 points apart.

Lindell said in 2016, he spoke at the rally in his state two days before the election, and he does think that if Trump had done more there sooner, he may have won, but now there are “all the great things the president has done.”

Minneapolis, in particular, has been hit hard after the deaths of George Floyd resulted in riots and looting, Lindell pointed out. He noted that friends of his have had their businesses destroyed, but even before the riots and pandemic, Minnesota’s economy was having a hard time, with the highest black unemployment in the country being in Minneapolis.

“We were not following administration on Opportunity Zones,” said Lindell. “I really believe that it’s just a matter of getting the word out there…we didn’t follow suit with the great things the president was doing in other parts of the United States.”

