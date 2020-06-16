https://www.theblaze.com/news/nebraska-democrats-sexual-janicek-texts

The Democratic Party of Nebraska is calling for their candidate for the U.S. Senate to step down after texts surfaced of a sexually vulgar comment he made to staffers.

Chris Janicek is the owner of a cupcake bakery in Omaha and his campaign is aiming to unseat Republican Sen. Ben Sasse from the U.S. Senate.

The state executive committee of the Nebraska Democratic Party voted unanimously to withdraw all party resources from Janicek’s campaign on Monday.

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” said state Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“Our party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve,” she added.

What did he text?

The AP obtained the text messages and related the vulgar insult to a female staffer in a group text exchange involving five other people. Janicek allegedly joked that perhaps the party should spend money to “get her laid,” after referring to an argument that he had with the staffer.

He then reportedly went into graphic detail about a group sex scene he imagined with the staffer.

“It will probably take three guys,” he said.

‘Exuberant excitement’

Janicek then texted an apology and blamed the lack of sleep for his obscene suggestions.

“I’m going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line,” he wrote, according to the AP.

The staffer left the campaign over the vulgar comments and filed a complaint with the party.

“You are my boss and a candidate running for Senate, (an) office held by just 100 Americans representing approximately 330 million of her people,” she wrote. “There is zero tolerance for what you said.”

He’s staying in the race

Janicek said he was not leaving the campaign despite being abandoned by his own party. He did not deny making the comments and only said that he wished the matter had remained private.

The Democratic campaign to unseat Sasse was considered a long shot even before this disastrous incident.

Janicek can only be replaced on the November general election ballot if he files a request with the Nebraska secretary of state’s office to have his name removed, the AP reported.

