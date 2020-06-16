https://www.dailywire.com/news/nfl-commissioner-roger-goodell-i-want-colin-kaepernick-to-help-us-guide-us-on-social-issues

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during an interview on Tuesday that he wants a team to sign former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and that if Kaepernick does not make it back on the field then he is invited to the “table” to “help” and “guide” the NFL on social issues.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said during an interview with ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities,” Goodell continued. “We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”

Goodell added, “But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

