http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lO9MHf070gM/

Unless the mayor of Seattle or the governor of Washington request federal help, President Trump should leave the CHAZ alone.

For those who don’t know, CHAZ stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone; it’s a six-block confederacy, a government-free zone (that actually sounds pretty good!), an area of downtown Seattle occupied by the left-wing terrorists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. The police station within the CHAZ has been abandoned, border walls have been built, and vigilantes with high-capacity firearms are now the law.

There are about 500 residences within this CHAZ, 500 people who did not vote to be ruled by this CHAZ and its warlords, 500 properties whose values have plummeted… But these are people who almost certainly voted for the Democrats who are standing by and allowing this CHAZ to continue, so haha.

Block Party!

Summer of Love ❤️

CHAZ member . .

Had car windows smashed, phone and car keys stolen . . .

No Autonomous Security Warlords in Sight when you need them . .😉pic.twitter.com/QQhjibmmkF — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 13, 2020

Apparently, there has been a name change. The CHAZ is now CHOP… Which probably stands for Communist Havoc On Parade…

Anyway, who cares? I live in Rural America, and as I’ve said before, out here in MAGA Land, the collapse of these Democrat-run cities plays out on my 60-inch plasma like a fascinating reality show called Toldjaso!

Unfortunately, one person who cares is President Trump, who on more than one occasion has announced his intent to liberate the CHAZ from its occupiers, which is a terrible idea.

Let’s start with the obvious: Ruby Ridge and Waco. CHAZ is not a perfect comparison. Neither of those unforgivable catastrophes of federal law enforcement overreach involved the occupation of someone else’s property. That’s actually a big difference, but still…

Federal troops clearing out six city blocks of the Woke Taliban is exactly what the Woke Taliban want. These are domestic terrorists, not criminals. Criminals would flee. Terrorists will want to make a statement, and the arrival of federal troops will certainly result in catastrophe, in martyrs, in dead and wounded innocents, in everything being lit on fire.

Besides, this is a local problem, a local crime… And I can’t even begin to articulate how little I care about what happens in Seattle, or in any Democrat-run city…

You get what you vote for, and the idiots of Seattle have been voting Democrat, by a wide margin, for decades. In 2017, they made this lunatic Jenny Durkan their mayor, and now the citizens of Seattle are reaping that whirlwind — and that’s not Trump’s problem, that’s not my problem, that’s not your problem… Let Seattle voters lie in the bed they made, and anyone who needs me will find me over here eating caramel corn, giggling, and enjoying life in Leavemethefuckaloneistan.

Besides, I want the world to see exactly how the left’s Utopia plays out. The filth, the crime, the eventual exhaustion that comes from eating garbage, constantly being on guard against marauders, no privacy, and the suffocating oppression of life in a hyper-politicized commune where the wrong word or expression ensures you are either beaten or forcibly deported.

Let’s give Nobathistan all the freedom from the United States, the rule of law, and capitalism it wants — all the rope it desires… Let’s enjoy yet one more collapse of pure socialism, of Marxism, of fascism… Let’s revel in Seattle’s Democrats getting what they voted for… Let’s then enjoy the dessert that comes with the corporate media whoring out its credibility to declare this stunning failure a success.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

