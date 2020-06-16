https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nypd-arrest-thug-punched-92-year-old-woman-walker-knocked-ground/

A 92-year-old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday, police sources said.

The video was captured on security camera.

The 92-year-old woman was walking down the street with her walker when the young black man walked by and punched her in the side of the face.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Three New York Police Detectives Poisoned at a Shake Shack in Manhattan

NYPD News announced on Tuesday the suspect has been apprehended.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of NYPD Detectives, this suspect has been apprehended,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Tuesday.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...