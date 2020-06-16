https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nypd-arrest-thug-punched-92-year-old-woman-walker-knocked-ground/

A 92-year-old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday, police sources said.

The video was captured on security camera.

The 92-year-old woman was walking down the street with her walker when the young black man walked by and punched her in the side of the face.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Three New York Police Detectives Poisoned at a Shake Shack in Manhattan

NYPD News announced on Tuesday the suspect has been apprehended.

UPDATE: The suspect involved in pushing the 92-year-old female in Manhattan has been APPREHENDED. https://t.co/GseUJRTJty — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

“Thanks to the outstanding work of NYPD Detectives, this suspect has been apprehended,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

