Three New York City police detectives were poisoned Monday night at a Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan.

The three cops immediately noticed a funny taste after sipping their shakes.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Early Tuesday morning the NYPD brass determined the poisoning was ‘unintentional.’

“After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees,” Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

The New York Post reported that according to police sources, the case has been deemed unintentional after it appeared that whatever cleaning solution was used on the shake machine wasn’t rinsed off enough.

Who actually believes this??

No other customers were poisoned.

NYPD brass is saying the Shake Shack milkshake machine wasn’t rinsed properly after cleaning and that the three 42 pct cops weren’t intentionally targeted with the bleach cleaner. If that’s true, why weren’t any other customers affected? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2020

