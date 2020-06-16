https://www.theblaze.com/news/shake-shack-horrified-following-reports-of-cops-drinking-bleach-in-shakes-as-nypd-finds-no-wrongdoing-by-employees

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department says that all Shake Shack employees were cleared of criminal wrongdoing after three NYPD officers reportedly ingested a substance that may have been bleach.

What’s a brief background here?

The unnamed officers — who were in uniform at the time — reportedly visited a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening, where they said they ingested a foreign substance that made them ill.

The officers visited a local hospital for treatment and were later released.

No other customers, at the time of this writing, have publicly reported falling ill after ingesting any of the restaurant’s products.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, NYPD Detective Chief Rodney Harrison addressed the incident in a tweet.

He wrote, “After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.”

Following Harrison’s tweet, CNN reported that investigators believed it is possible that a milkshake station cleaning solution “wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks” that way.

What else?



On Monday night, the city’s Police Benevolent Association said that the substance was thought to be bleach or another similar toxin.

“The contamination was not discovered until the [members of service] had already ingested a portion of their beverages,” the union said in a statement. “They are currently at the hospital receiving treatment and are expected to recover.”

The police union also complained that “NYC police officers cannot even take a meal without coming under attack.”

Shake Shack expressed its horror over the allegations in a statement.

“We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan,” a spokesperson for the company tweeted late Monday evening. “We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”

On Tuesday, Shake Shack tweeted Harrison’s report and added, “Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

