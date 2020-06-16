http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2Sy1xj3ZIdw/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD found no criminality after officers became sick at a Shake Shack in downtown Manhattan, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday.

Sources told CBS2 it appears the incident was accidental, possibly the result of cleaning solution that wasn’t properly removed from the shake machine.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

Three officers became sick Monday after drinking shakes from the restaurant located at Broadway and Fulton Street.

Police initially suspected an employee may have contaminated the shakes with bleach.

Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Employees were questioned, and a shake sample was taken to a lab for testing.

The officers were hospitalized, but have since been released.