http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7J3ZxRTl2EY/

An Ohio barbecue restaurant located just across the border from Pennsylvania trolled Gov. Tom Wolf, naming him the restaurant’s “employee of the month” for bringing so much business to the place over the past few weeks.

Breakwall BBQ restaurant owner Mike Morgan trolled Pennsylvania’s slow, stagnant reopening process — a process that has nearby Erie County, Pennsylvania, in a phase that prohibits restaurants from providing dine-in services, Trib Live reported.

“Also want to give a shout-out to our employee of the month, Pennsylvania’s very own Governor Wolf,” Morgan wrote in a June 14 Facebook post. “You the man, sir!”

Ohio restaurants have remained open for full but socially-distanced service since May.

Morgan told Erie News Now that the tongue-in-cheek comment was meant to troll the governor.

“We’ve broken all kinds of sales records, and we know that big chunk of it is that Pennsylvania is shut down,” he told the outlet.

Morgan had to change his restaurant’s hours by May 28 because his business was doing so well, according to its Facebook page.

“I never thought I’d say this, but we just can’t handle the volume. We’re running out of food almost nightly. Our customer service is taking a hit and that keeps us up at night,” he wrote. “Not used to seeing unhappy customers that’s for sure. I believe once Pennsylvania opens up their restaurants a lot of the pressure will be relieved and we can go back to business as usual.”

Morgan says he feels sorry for the Pennsylvania restaurants that lose money because of the restrictions put in place by the state government.

“We’re making a killing, and we’re grateful for it,” he said. “I wish they could too. People are ready to get out of their houses.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

