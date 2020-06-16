https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-says-officials-looking-at-other-venues-for-trump-tulsa-rally_3390424.html

WASHINGTON—Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the CCP virus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

A Trump campaign official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said later the rally would be held at the BOK Center arena in Tulsa as planned, “but the campaign is also considering other areas adjacent to the arena to allow the president to address even more people.”

Pence acknowledged the health risks of bringing so many people together—the campaign said it had received more than 1 million ticket requests—during an interview with Fox News.

“It’s all a work in progress. We’ve had such an overwhelming response that we’re also looking at another venue. We’re also looking at outside activities, and I know the campaign team will keep the public informed as that goes forward,” Pence said. “But it’s one of the reasons that we’re going to do the temperature screening and we’re going to provide hand sanitizers and provide masks for people that are attending.”

First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Karen Pence greet supporters at a rally where Trump formally announced his 2020 reelection bid in Orlando, Fla., on June 18, 2019. (John Raoux/AP Photo)

Pence said officials were discussing options with Oklahoma’s governor.

The campaign rally will be Trump’s first since early March, when the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic led to quarantines and the shuttering of the U.S. economy. Trump is seeking reelection in November against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

From left to right, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), at a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Mich., on March 9, 2020. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“One of the reasons we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state,” Pence said.

However, CCP virus infections are on the rise in the state, particularly around Tulsa. The city’s chief health officer has expressed concern about holding such a large indoor and said he wished the rally could be postponed.

By Doina Chiacu

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

