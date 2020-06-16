https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pence-tulsa-rally-trump-campaign/2020/06/16/id/972422

President Donald Trump’s reelection team is looking at another venue for his Saturday MAGA rally in Tulsa because of the high numbers of people who have registered for the event, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday. He pointed out that it “really is time” for the campaign to start.

“The president wants to be out [and] he wants to be connecting to our supporters,” Pence said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Literally, over a million people have signed up to try and obtain an opportunity to come and attend the rally.”

Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa has a maximum capacity of just over 19,000, and although some activities are expected to spread to the adjacent convention center, people are already camping out around the venue in hopes of getting in, reports CBS affiliate KOTV-DT in Tulsa.

Pence said he spoke with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Monday night about the venue and to make sure temperature screenings will be done and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. However, he said he and Trump are “very confident” that they can restart the rallies and “drive toward a great victory on Nov. 3.”

“Freedom of speech, the right to assemble is in the First Amendment of the Constitution,” said Pence.

Oklahoma was chosen for the rally because it has “done such a remarkable job in reopening their state,” said Pence. “The good news is that all 50 states and the territories in this country are now reopened to one degree or another. We’re seeing across-the-board in the country hospitalizations are declining, most importantly, our fatalities are declining, but in the state of Oklahoma, we’ve really seen a tremendous amount of progress.”

The state has about 8,500 total positive cases, with just 1,500 cases still active and fewer than 200 people in the hospital, said Pence, and “that is a tribute to the people of Oklahoma,” Trump’s guidance, and the fact that Americans are continuing to put common sense into practice every day.

