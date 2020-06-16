https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/16/police-fire-reportedly-refused-to-respond-to-crime-in-progress-in-seattles-breakaway-chop-n542126

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “summer of love” turned into a summer of crime earlier today, and the NY Post reports that the police and fire department did not respond effectively.

Not sure why they would. CHOP may have changed its name but it’s still a secessionist enclave with its own border and police warlord, despite the fact that its activists don’t believe in borders and demand the police be defunded.

John McDermott told KIRO 7 News that he initially tried to detain a protester Sunday night who stole cash and set a fire in his Car Tender business on the edge of the so-called “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone.” His son, Mason McDermott, helped tackle the suspect who “tried to cut me with a box cutter,” he told the station, showing large slits in his jeans close to his crotch. Other protesters soon arrived — and video on social media shows the mob eventually knocking over a section of fencing, running in to confront the owners and angrily demand the return of the original suspect. McDermott told the station he repeatedly dialed 911 for both police and fire crews. “All told 19 times,” he said. He was “heartbroken” when they “finally said that they weren’t going to send somebody,” he said. “I mean, they are the cavalry,” he told the station.

Police Chief Carmen Best told the Post that Seattle PD officers did respond but as they did not see “smoke” or other signs of crisis, they merely observed from a distance. It must have been a great distance, to have not seen the fire and the mob that descended on the McDermott’s. Maybe they were observing from Canada.

The Seattle Fire Department, last seen called to CHOP when it was still called CHAZ to fight a literal dumpster fire as reported by The Blaze, says it has to have police clearance to go into CHOP. Since they did not have such clearance, they did not enter. This left the McDermott family at the mercy of CHOP’s Lord of the Flies crew.

This is where “defund the police” will lead not just in Seattle, but wherever it’s thoughtlessly implemented. Probably not all the way to the segregationist, secessionist CHOP, but to crime-ridden streets into which police and fire are more circumspect about intervening.

By the way, while some on the left are denying that “defund the police” means actually defunding the police, others would have you know that that’s exactly what it means. While they work out their PR strategy to try and get out from under one of the worst brands in modern political history, the nation is suffering.

As I wrote last week, we’re positioning ourselves to return to the very bad, violent crime days of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Violent crime was roughly double in 1993 what it was in 2018. In the 1990s in response to unrelenting violent crime, we put more police on the streets and we enforced the law more consistently, taking sentencing out of the hands of activist judges who had created a revolving door criminal justice system. Crime went down. Now it’s going to go back up. Not exclusively in Seattle.

And when you consider the political overlay present now that was not present in the 1990s…the next crime wave will probably be a whole lot worse than the 1990s. These won’t be victimless crimes. Minorities really are likely to suffer the most.

