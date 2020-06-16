http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9vymzcnKsNo/

According to a recent report, more than seven in ten Americans refuse to use coronavirus contact tracing apps developed by tech giants like Apple and Google.

Ars Technica reports that according to data gathered from an online survey of over 2,000 people in the United States conducted by polling firm Opinion Matters on behalf of the security firm Avira, 71 percent of Americans state that they will not be downloading a coronavirus contact tracing app, including those based on joint tech developed by Apple and Google.

According to the data, fewer than 3 in 10 Americans intend to use contact tracing apps developed to track the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. In April, It was reported that one in two Americans would probably or definitely not use a contact tracing app, showing a growing distrust for the tracking tools.

Most of those that refused to use a contact tracing app were over the age of 55. Those who responded that they would not be using an app were asked to explain the decision with a multiple-choice poll. The most common reason people were hesitant to use a contact tracing app was privacy.

44 percent of those who said “no” to a contact-tracing app said that they would not trust the tech to protect their digital privacy. 39 percent believe that the apps created a false sense of security, while 37 percent believe the apps would not work to slow the spread of the virus. 35 percent also indicated a distrust of app makers.

Just two months ago, 57 percent of people surveyed said that they’d trust public health agencies, 47 percent said they would trust insurance companies, and 43 percent said they’d trust Silicon Valley tech firms. Now, only 32 percent say they’d trust Google or Apple, and only 14 percent stated that they’d trust the government to keep their data private.

