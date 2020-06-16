http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3p2ju3PoFaE/

I have written before that President Donald Trump can win re-election if he focuses on infrastructure, education, health care, and “the American way.” But if he loses, Democrats will usher in a kind of left-wing tyranny unseen in our history.

We already see the outlines of that tyranny in the “woke mobs” ushered in by the Black Lives Matter movement. Under the “silence is violence” slogan, they demand public statements of allegiance. Dissent is punished by being “canceled.”

These sound like phrases from a dystopian science fiction novel. They are real, and they are everywhere at the moment.

Here is the doomsday scenario that awaits the United States if, as current polls suggest, Democrats win in a landslide.

1. Total control of Congress. Democrats hope to take the House and Senate — and if they control the latter, they will almost certainly end the use of the filibuster for passing ordinary legislation, as many candidates have suggested. That will remove the last protection the minority party has on Capitol Hill, and will allow Democrats to push legislation at will. With 22 Republicans and only 12 Democrats up for Senate re-election in 2022, Democrats will not fear doing so.

2. Redrawing the districts. 2020 is a Census year. Given that a large turnout for Democrats will allow them to take several state legislatures, that means Democrats will also be able to redraw congressional districts in many states to make Republicans the minority party for most, if not all, of the next decade. They will toss their former enthusiasm for independent redistricting commissions aside and design a map that can absorb the brunt of any Republican backlash.

3. Immigration amnesty. Democrats will be able to pass the immigration reform they want, which involves not only citizenship for the so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens brought to the country as minors — but also for the 11 million (or more) people who crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas as adults. Amnesty will permanently reshape the electorate and make it impossible for Republicans to win another presidential election or house of Congress.

4. Packing the courts. President Trump takes pride in the fact that he has confirmed hundreds of conservative judges to the federal bench, including two to the Supreme Court. Theoretically, at least, the Court now has a 5-4 conservative majority (though some conservatives occasionally break ranks to side with the liberals). So liberal groups are proposing to expand the Court by at least two judges, and pack it with left-wing nominees. They can do the same to lower courts.

5. Speech codes. The “woke mobs” will not go away. Democrats already intend to remove the free speech of businesses by reversing Citizens United in a constitutional amendment. But they will also regulate the tech giants to suppress what they consider “fake news” — which, in practice, means censoring conservative opinions. They will also enforce, formally or informally, the use of transgender pronouns. People will feel even less free than they do now to speak their minds.

6. Government health care. Democrats will finish the job of Obamacare and create a national health insurance system — what Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calls “Medicare for All.” Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden thinks “Medicare for All” should be a choice, he is moving in Sanders’s direction. Once in place, the new national health system will be impossible to remove. And once Democrats repeal the Hyde amendment, it will include federal funding for abortions.

7. The “Green New Deal.” Democrats are united in their desire to rid America of its fossil fuel industry. They simply disagree about how quickly to do it. With “democratic socialist” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) now advising Biden on climate change, he will cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and end fracking — the technology that has allowed the U.S. to shift to cleaner-burning natural gas. The American energy industry, once destroyed, will not come back again.

The list above is not exhaustive. Rather, these are the major changes Democrats could make within months of the 2020 election, and which will be impossible to reverse.

That is why the Republic, as we know it, is at stake in November.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

