https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/don-jr-triggered-interview-campaign/2020/06/16/id/972452

Donald Trump Jr. will interview the president as part of the reelection campaign’s online show, “Triggered,” on Thursday.

The Hill noted the interview will come ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, now set for Saturday. And it will mark the first time the president will appear on the online show.

Trump Jr. touted the interview in a Tuesday morning tweet. He wrote: “Guys, unlike CNN and Chris Cuomo when he interviews his brother [New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo], I’m not pretending to be a journalist here. This is just me having a fun conversation with my dad. Turn in on Thursday night, it will be a good one.

“I may or may not ask @realDonaldTrump about aliens.”

Meanwhile, so many people have expressed an interest in attending the president’s rally in Tulsa that Gov. Kevin Stitt has asked the campaign to consider a larger, outdoor site to accommodate them.

