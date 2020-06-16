https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-wants-pull-9500-troops-germany-american-people-agree-republican-lawmakers-oppose-citing-russia/

President Trump wants to cut US troops in Germany by 9,500 bringing the number down to — 25,000!

Why America needs 35,000 US troops in Germany today is anybody’s guess.

Of course, the same Pentagon Generals who are against sending troops into to US cities where leftist looters and rioters destroyed 1,500 buildings and businesses are against this idea.

The BBC reported on the cuts.

Rumours of cuts were reported earlier this month by US media, amid rising tensions with its allies in the Europe’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) under Mr Trump. During a cabinet meeting, Mr Trump said: “So we’re protecting Germany and they’re delinquent. That doesn’t make sense. So I said, we’re going to bring down the count to 25,000 soldiers.” He has said that Nato members should no longer be relying so heavily on the US to shoulder the costs of maintaining the alliance. The argument between the allies focuses around the target agreed by all alliance members that defence spending should reach 2% of GDP (gross domestic product, the total value of goods produced and services provided) by 2024. Germany, along with many other countries, has yet to meet this target.

But Republican lawmakers are against the move. They support 35,000 US troops in Germany and sent President Trump a letter saying they are against the idea.

TRENDING: ‘Biggest Rally Signup of All Time by 10X’ – More Than ONE MILLION People Sign Up For Trump’s MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma –UPDATED

22 Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee wrote the president saying THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT RUSSIA!

Via FOX News @ Night:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]