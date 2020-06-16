https://www.dailywire.com/news/progressive-mayor-who-supported-black-lives-matter-gets-home-vandalized-during-riots-calls-it-domestic-terrorism

It’s all fun and protests until someone vandalized your home.

Olympia, Washington Mayor Cheryl Selby has been a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter and those protesting and rioting across the nation, yet when her own home was vandalized during the demonstrations, she called it “domestic terrorism.”

The Olympian reported late last week that “two groups converged in downtown Olympia, and some became destructive, burning flags, smashing windows, and spray painting businesses” before moving into Selby’s neighborhood and vandalizing her home.

One group, the outlet explained, comprised about 50 people wearing black to recreate a previous protest in the area. A second group was made up of about 30 people wearing neon-yellow T-shirts calling themselves the “peacekeepers” who cleaned up after the people in black.

“The black-clad group marched to City Hall before making its way through downtown Olympia. The protesters took trashcans and ‘ROAD WORK AHEAD’ signs from parking lots and sidewalks, dragging them into the streets and flipping them on their sides. The ‘peacekeepers’ then put them back while the other group heckled them,” the Olympian reported.

The group wearing black eventually marched in Selby’s South Capitol neighborhood. They chanted “abolish the police” outside her home while someone spray-painted “BLM” on her door and porch. A man nearby reportedly got the protesters to leave. When the group final did leave, they returned downtown, “spray painting store fronts, streets signs, lamp posts and sidewalks,” the outlet reported.

Neither Selby nor her family were home when the incident occurred, but she received texts from her neighbors about the vandalism.

“I’m really trying to process this,” she told the Olympian. “It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.”

“It hurts when you’re giving so much to your community,” she added.

Selby’s home, according to the outlet, also was targeted by protesters two years ago during a May Day protest. At that time, protesters chanted about her and passed out leaflets. Selby, a progressive Democrat being targeted by other progressives, said she worried for her neighbors, some of whom have small children that fear continued protests in their neighborhood.

“People have so little grace for each other right now. We need to have more grace,” Selby told the Olympian.

Selby sent KIRO 7 footage from her front porch surveillance camera and told them “It’s pretty traumatic when somebody comes to your home.”

The person who spray-painted Selby’s home had to find space on the wall, since Selby had a pride flag and a Black Lives Matter already posted outside her house.

Earlier this month, Selby released a statement supporting the protests and saying she would not institute a curfew, stating sympathy for the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, which sparked the protests and riots across the nation.

“Every day since his murder, our country has shaken,” Selby said, according to the Olympian. “Convulsing between fear, rage, and nausea. We should feel sick. Those of us who hold the most microphones in our communities should feel nauseous.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

