Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, called the “defund the police” movement the “most insane public policy proposal” he’s heard, and he mocked Democrats for trying to position the concept as something other than its obvious meaning.

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Tuesday, Jordan spoke to eponymous “Spicer & Co“. host Sean Spicer about President Donald Trump’s executive order that encourages better police practices.

“Defunding the police is maybe the most insane public policy proposal I have ever heard,” Jordan said.

“I just saw where (Rep.) Karen Bass (D-California, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman) is sponsoring Dem legislation and is saying that defund the police is a terrible slogan. Well, it’s what so many of your party believe in.”

The calls for defunding or disbanding municipal police departments come following riots and protests in response to the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Spicer asked Jordan about the contrast between Democratic leaders who “don’t want to get rid of the label” of “defund the police” because he said it appeals to a segment of its voting base, and yet will tell other constituent groups that “defund the police doesn’t mean defund the police.”

“Those three words, one simple sentence, ‘Defund the police’ – three words, doesn’t mean what it says,” Jordan said. “Come on. But that’s today’s left. Understand how they started this Congress off.

“Their first big proposal this Congress was they were for abolishing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Then it was, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want to abolish ICE, we want to abolish and defund the whole Department of Homeland Security.’ And now they’ve taken this extremely radical position of defunding and abolishing police departments. It makes no sense.”

