(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Retail sales increased 18% in May, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Tuesday, as states reopen their economies.

Economists predicted that sales would rise 7.4%.

Last month’s jump in sales beats the previous record set in 2001, when retail sales increased 6.7% in October as people resumed shopping after 9/11.

