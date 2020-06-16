https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/revealed-rayshard-brooks-struggled-police-stole-taser-shot-police-likely-didnt-want-go-prison-based-prior-record/

The man who shot at police with a taser he stole from the police and then was shot dead by the police may not be the saint the mainstream media is attempting to make him out to be.

Not only did Rayshard Brooks get in a struggle with police, steal their taser, run from the police and shoot the taser at the police, he was likely running due to the high risk that he would be going to prison based on his prior record.

The mainstream media attempted to shine a positive light on Rayshard Brooks, who was gunned down in Atlanta a few days ago. CBS began their piece on Brooks by reporting:

Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old black man who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer, had been celebrating his daughter’s birthday on the night of his death, lawyers for his family said in a news conference Saturday. Brooks was killed during a confrontation with two white police officers late Friday night. Attorney L. Chris Stewart said Brooks had planned on taking his 8-year-old daughter skating for her birthday. “She had her birthday dress on. She was waiting for her dad to come pick her up and take her skating,” he said Saturday.

CBS later reported on what happened in the Wendy’s parking lot leading to his death:

Police said Brooks fell asleep in the Wendy’s drive-thru on Friday night and had failed a sobriety test. The department released body camera video in which Brooks admitted to having a few drinks for his daughter’s birthday, but a struggle ensued when officers tried to cuff him. Brooks then stole a Taser from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before the officer fired his weapon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, citing surveillance video that was released to the public. Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.

What the MSM is not telling the American people is that Brooks appears to have had a warrant out for his arrest. Per a search of his criminal record (although not confirmed and therefore may relate to a different Rayshard Brooks) it appears there was a fugitive warrant out for the arrest of Rayshard Brooks in December of 2019.

We next obtained support for the above. Sure enough a Rayshard Brooks was arrested in Ohio on behalf of the state of Georgia in January 2020. The case hearing did take place as noted in the court record below:

Rayshard Brooks was wanted for a probation violation for failure to notify the community supervision of his address change and failure to complete theft prevention class for the original offenses of False Imprisonment, Cruelty to Children, Family Violence, Battery and Simple Battery. He left Georgia and was found in Ohio. Per additional court documentation he was picked up on January 6, 2020, in Ohio by the Georgia police.

The fact that Rayshard was then reportedly found intoxicated in a car in Georgia would have clearly gone against any court order and therefore it is very likely, if this is the same Rayshard Brooks, he ran from the police because he was afraid of going to prison.

If this is accurate, then Rayshard made mistake, after mistake, after mistake, that eventually led to this death.



Paul Sperry and the Last Refuge are also reporting on this:

Was a probation violation (DUI) the motive for Rashard Brooks to fight and run from police? https://t.co/OE4Ng8hs7Q — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 16, 2020

Did Rayshard Brooks run from police because he knew he was going to prison for breaking some kind of court order?

