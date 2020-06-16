https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-rock-the-vote-once-again-reveals-the-absurdity-of-its-nonpartisan-status
Rock the Vote’s nonpartisan status is as laughable as experts saying progressive protests won’t spread COVID-19.
The group’s apolitical pose hasn’t fooled anyone for some time, but this week that label peeled off and drifted to the floor.
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.