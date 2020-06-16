https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rushlimbaugh-supremecourt-neilgorsuch/2020/06/16/id/972549

Rush Limbaugh said on Tuesday Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s decision on LGBTQ workers’ rights “may be the biggest sellout of conservatism by conservative justices in the history of the Supreme Court.”

On his Tuesday show, the radio host openly questioned “what in the world happened here” in reference to Gorsuch’s vote in favor of giving LGBTQ employees protection under anti-discrimination law.

In response to the ruling, Limbaugh said “this doesn’t sound like Neil Gorsuch at all,” a surprise likely coming from the fact that Gorsuch was an appointee of President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh surmised that despite Brett Kavanaugh ending up on the Supreme Court, the public hearings he faced where he was accused of sexual misconduct served as a warning to current conservative justices.

Saying it was just food for thought, Limbaugh concluded “I don’t really know if there’s anything to it, but it would make sense to me, knowing what we know about how the left operates, how Black Lives Matter operates and how their modus operandi is primarily intimidation and threatened use of force.”

