https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/samantha-marika-black-lives-matter-democrats-need-vote-video/

Samantha Marika, a political commentator, made an eye-opening observation about Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s funeral.

” Two weeks ago, you were unable to have a funeral,” said Marika. “If your mom, your dad, if your grandma died. They couldn’t have a funeral. And if you did try to have a funeral, you could have been arrested.”

Marika continued, “You fast forward two weeks later, you turn on the television and there’s a giant funeral, a giant memorial for George Floyd. Celebrities and politicians all there, the same people for the past couple of months who are telling you if you were to go into a group of people, you could have died because of COVID-19.”

Marika concluded her video by asking a powerful question.

TRENDING: ‘Biggest Rally Signup of All Time by 10X’ – More Than ONE MILLION People Sign Up For Trump’s MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma –UPDATED

“You’re going to sit here and tell me hashtag Black Lives Matter? Oh, they care about black people, do they? Or do Black lives matter only when they need your vote? Ask yourself that question.”

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]