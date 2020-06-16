https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-city-council-bans-police-use-crowd-control-weapons-tear-gas-pepper-spray/

May day riot in Seattle

Seattle City Council on Monday voted 9-0 to ban choke-holds and police use of crowd control devices such as tear gas, pepper spray, water cannons or acoustic weapons.

Police officers can successfully disperse crowds using tear gas instead of using their riot batons, but the Democrats would rather weaken the police and put everyone in more danger.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said on Monday, “It has been historically known through the evidence and other research that the use of CS gas, otherwise known as tear gas, can often be a less lethal way of dispersing a crowd without having to go hands on, without using our riot batons. So it has been determined to be less dangerous to do that. That said, it has been very clear to us that people are not wanting us to use the CS.”

Antifa terrorists and BLM rioters routinely throw projectiles such as bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles and even Molotov cocktail bombs at police officers.

Now the police in Seattle are prohibited from using crowd control weapons.

What could possibly go wrong?

King5 Seattle reported:

The 9-0 vote Monday came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, just days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best promised not to. One week ago, Seattle Police Officer Guild President, Mike Solan, said criminal agitators had taken over recent peaceful demonstrations, throwing blunt objects, bottles, rocks, cinderblocks, metal objects, and incendiary devices at police officers. He added that officers had been injured as a result. In regards to tear gas that was deployed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Solan said in part, “that is a less lethal tool that is effective in restoring public order.”

