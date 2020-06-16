https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-installs-concrete-barriers-protect-chaz-chop-armed-leftist-occupation-zone/

The government of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) on Tuesday installed concrete barriers on city streets on the boundaries of the area occupied by armed leftists to prevent vehicles from entering. One lane is reported to be left open to allow access by emergency vehicles. Police will not be allowed in except to respond to life-threatening crimes.

The concrete barriers are encased in plywood so occupiers can paint the new barricades with slogans and ‘art’.

Photo of street barricades that are being replaced with concrete barriers courtesy of the Seattle government.

While Fox News is reporting a deal has been reached between protesters and the city government to reduce the zone to three blocks from six, a local news Q13Fox report on the installation of the barriers makes no mention of a deal to reduce the size of the occupation:

The occupied protest zone in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood known as the CHOP is getting some extra safety measures from the city. Tuesday morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation added concrete barriers to the edges of the six-nine block protest zone surrounding the abandoned SPD East Precinct, a sign that the city could be letting the protesters stay long-term.”… …Police Chief Carmen Best said officers will enter the zone for life-threatening incidents, but otherwise 911 callers must coordinate with police to meet outside the boundaries…

Photos posted online by Q13Fox reporter Brandi Kruse tell the story:

The addition of concrete barriers in #CHOP this morning is actually very significant for a couple reasons. 1) This is a clear sign that the city is letting protesters stay long term. They are specifically adding wood around concrete barriers for people to decorate. pic.twitter.com/KDsQFbW8Ua — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 16, 2020

2) Barriers help prevent cars from driving into protesters (a very real threat as we have already seen), while still allowing a lane of travel for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/qz7HYVr21F — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 16, 2020

3) This is an important step toward coexistence and the fact protesters are on board is important. The city is giving them increased safety, in exchange for increased access. People live and work in the #CHOP zone and they deserve emergency services. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/0QDyaTsbnV — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 16, 2020

The reporter appears sympathetic to the occupiers:

The mob that accosted us did not represent or reflect the entire group of protesters. It’s not fair to blame that violence on everyone, just like it’s not realistic to say everyone has been peaceful. https://t.co/CR5WsgtwbB — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 15, 2020

More:

Lots of ongoing SDOT work here as they continue to set up more concrete barricades around #CHOP and the East Precinct in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/zG0TEQj77b — Lindsey “Member of the Media” Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 16, 2020

Concrete barriers, wrapped in plywood for painting by protesters, are positioned in the #CHOP (formerly the #CHAZ) Tuesday morning, reportedly for channeling emergency vehicle access. For more details follow @seattletimes and reporter @davidlgutman https://t.co/UyflOgdeRm pic.twitter.com/1eZYr0qcl8 — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) June 16, 2020

#CHAZ / #CHOP – Protesters stencil the newly installed art boxes on Pine Street. pic.twitter.com/QurPLVgsx3 — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 16, 2020

The Constitution has been suspended in CHAZ CHOP.

Freedom of the press does not apply.

Some rules for photographing inside CHAZ/CHOP for non-black photographers: pic.twitter.com/aR9KteBKqD — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 16, 2020

Neither does due process:

.@FoxNews Dan Springer reports that Seattle CHOP “civil security” confronted a man accused of robbing the Car Tender business. When the man refused to hand over what he allegedly stole, Springer reports the civil security beat him up. “Street justice” #utopia — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 16, 2020

UPDATE: Map of new barricades installed by Seattle:

#CHAZ / #CHOP – New traffic map for the zone. Cement barricades divide the area. pic.twitter.com/3b3EaI5VQz — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 16, 2020

Video of interview with SDOT on installation of the barriers:

We interviewed Sam Zimbabwe, Director of @SDOTtraffic about the new safety measures the city is providing to the CHOP. Watch the exclusive interview here: https://t.co/KX9vTQwbO8#SeattleProtests #SeattleProtest #CHAZ #CHOP — Converge (@WWConverge) June 16, 2020

