The government of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) on Tuesday installed concrete barriers on city streets on the boundaries of the area occupied by armed leftists to prevent vehicles from entering. One lane is reported to be left open to allow access by emergency vehicles. Police will not be allowed in except to respond to life-threatening crimes.

The concrete barriers are encased in plywood so occupiers can paint the new barricades with slogans and ‘art’.

Photo by CHAZ City 206, WikiCommons

Photo of street barricades that are being replaced with concrete barriers courtesy of the Seattle government.

While Fox News is reporting a deal has been reached between protesters and the city government to reduce the zone to three blocks from six, a local news Q13Fox report on the installation of the barriers makes no mention of a deal to reduce the size of the occupation:

The occupied protest zone in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood known as the CHOP is getting some extra safety measures from the city.

Tuesday morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation added concrete barriers to the edges of the six-nine block protest zone surrounding the abandoned SPD East Precinct, a sign that the city could be letting the protesters stay long-term.”…

…Police Chief Carmen Best said officers will enter the zone for life-threatening incidents, but otherwise 911 callers must coordinate with police to meet outside the boundaries…

Photos posted online by Q13Fox reporter Brandi Kruse tell the story:

The reporter appears sympathetic to the occupiers:

More:

The Constitution has been suspended in CHAZ CHOP.

Freedom of the press does not apply.

Neither does due process:

UPDATE: Map of new barricades installed by Seattle:

Video of interview with SDOT on installation of the barriers:

