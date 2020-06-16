https://www.dailywire.com/news/see-it-crimestoppers-group-posts-10000-reward-photos-of-person-suspected-of-burning-down-wendys-where-rayshard-brooks-killed

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for starting the fire during protests Saturday that ultimately consumed the Wendy’s restaurant outside of which Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot during a confrontation with police the night before.

The City of Atlanta Police Department posted a notice about the $10,000 reward on Facebook on Sunday that includes photos of one of the suspects, a female dressed in all black, including a black hat and a black face-covering. The post reads:

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue in southwest Atlanta during protests that began Saturday, June 13 and lasted into the morning hours of June 14. The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department welcome information on other individuals responsible for the arson attack. Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip and be eligible for the reward money by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submitting information online at https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/. A video of the woman was posted on social media and can be viewed here: https://mobile.twitter.com/imkin…/status/1272012004539224066. Additionally, please see attached video/photos of the individual attempting to hide her identity

Below is the video hyperlinked in the APD’s post:

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

Amid protests on Saturday in response to the death of Brooks, the Wendy’s where Brooks was found asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru and fatally shot after a confrontation with police was set ablaze.

“Fire at Wendy’s on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging,” Ric Garni of Atlanta’s WXIA-TV posted Saturday night, along with video of the conflagration. “A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire.”

Fire at Wendy’s on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

The fire came amid a series of protests, some turned riotous, in the area in response to Brooks’ death. In a series of press releases, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) provided details on what took place in the Wendy’s parking lot shortly after 10:30 p.m.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:33 pm, [the Atlanta Police Department] was dispatched to the Wendy’s located at 125 University Ave, Atlanta, GA. Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle,” GBI reported.

After reviewing bodycam and surveillance footage of the incident (below), the GBI reported: “These new videos indicate that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks.”

Watch the footage yourself… https://t.co/1H6fsnLjpL — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 14, 2020

The Fulton County medical examiner concluded that the manner of death of Rayshard Brooks, two gunshots to the back, was homicide. The police officer who shot Brooks has been fired and the police chief has resigned.

In a memo to employees and franchisees issued Sunday, Wendy’s President and CEO Todd Penegor responded to the burning of the restaurant and the fatal shooting of Brooks. Read the full statement below:

Wendy’s Family, I wanted to reach out regarding the heartbreaking events that occurred in Atlanta this weekend. The tragic death of Rayshard Brooks, and the pain this has caused, saddens us all. Wendy’s has proudly served the Atlanta community for decades and seeing our restaurant burn was difficult, but we are extremely grateful that all of the team members remained safe. The local franchisee who owns this restaurant is ensuring that employees displaced from work will continue to be paid and will have the option to remain employed at other restaurants in the area. Wendy’s is also making funds available through WeCare, our employee assistance program, to any restaurant team member in our system who may experience a financial loss due to short-term restaurant closures or disruptions. As we’ve communicated previously, Wendy’s is committed to doing our part to make real change by supporting our employees and the Black community through social justice, youth and education efforts. I realize that recent events have taken an emotional toll on all of us, and I encourage you to take advantage of support resources available like Employee Assistance Programs, and to seek comfort from each other, your friends and family. We will do everything we can to support the Wendy’s Family, and we’re hopeful that the days ahead will bring greater understanding and healing. Take care, Todd

