Shake Shack responded to an incident on Monday night where police officers from the New York Police Department were hospitalized after they drank milkshakes from the restaurant that they said had an unfamiliar taste.

“We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan,” Shake Shack reported. “We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”

Rodney Harrison, NYPD Chief of Detectives, later announced that officials had already completed their investigation into the incident.

Harrison wrote on Twitter: “After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.”

Shake Shack responded: “Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay.”

News of the incident broke late on Monday night when the Detectives’ Endowment Association released a statement on the incident:

Tonight, three of our brothers in blue were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. After tasting the milk shakes they purchased they became ill, making it necessary for them to go to an area hospital. Fortunately, our fellow officers were not seriously harmed. Police in New York City and across the country are under attack by vicious criminals who dislike us simply because of the uniform we wear. Emboldened by pandering elected officials, these cowards will go to great lengths to harm any member of law enforcement. We MUST be more vigilant than ever. We urge you to not buy food from locations unknown to you. Keep your eyes open and be alert at all times. Make sure you always stay with your partner — and back one another up. Inspect your vehicle — personal and department — before you drive.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the City of New York, the largest police union representing police officers of the New York Police Department, released a similar statement moments later. In a statement, PBA President Pat Lynch said:

I am writing to alert you to yet another serious safety issue. This evening, several MOS [member of service] assigned to a protest detail in lower Manhattan took a meal at the Shake Shack location on Broadway and Fulton Street. At some point during their meal period, the MOS discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages. The contamination was not discovered until the MOS had already ingested a portion of their beverages. They are currently at the hospital receiving treatment and are expected to recover. All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination. Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period. When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. As always, look out for each other and remember our primary mission: everyone goes home EOT.

