A 92 year old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday, police sources said.

The video was captured on security camera.

The 92-year-old woman was walking down the street with her walker when the young black man walked by and punched her in the side of the face.

He was looked back but didn’t even stop.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

A 92-year-old woman is recovering from a vicious assault in Gramercy Park as police search for her attacker.​ https://t.co/mBf0gdMaaR — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 16, 2020

