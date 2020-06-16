https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/sick-thug-punches-92-year-old-woman-walker-head-knocks-ground-new-york-city/

A 92 year old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday, police sources said.

The video was captured on security camera.

The 92-year-old woman was walking down the street with her walker when the young black man walked by and punched her in the side of the face.

He was looked back but didn’t even stop.

[embedded content]
