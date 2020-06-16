http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nsKeChw9JgY/

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police said two sisters were killed after a brick pillar collapsed onto a hammock they were laying in at their home.

Cleveland Heights Police and Fire responded to a call of a girl trapped beneath brick at the Berkshire Road home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police said the sisters were in a hammock that was tied to a tree and brick pillar when the pillar collapsed onto the girls. Once the pillar was removed and the two girls were freed, they were taken to a local hospital where they died several hours later, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 12-year-old Chasey Scaravilli and 14-year-old Scout Scaravilli.

Scout and Chasey Scaravilli. Photos courtesy of Hathaway Brown School

A spokesperson for Hathaway Brown School said Scout was a rising ninth grader and Chasey was a rising seventh grader. The spokesperson said the school was making plans to provide grief counseling for students and parents.

Hathaway Brown sent a letter about the accident to school families Monday morning and said the sisters leave behind two younger sisters in addition to their parents.

“The entire HB community is saddened by the loss of the Scaravilli sisters; they will be greatly missed by so many friends, classmates, and teachers,” Hathaway Brown Head of School Fran Bisselle said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to their family.”

The school spokesperson said students, parents, and faculty members are invited to campus from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for an informal gathering to remember the victims.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

