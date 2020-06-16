https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stormy-daniels-attorney-appeals-court-case-files-lawsuit-trump-tulsa-rally/

Clark Brewster, the Tulsa, Oklahoma attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in an appellate court case against President Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally set for Saturday over coronavirus fears. Brewster, along with Paul DeMuro, are representing clients who are concerned the rally will be a “super spreader event” of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus and want court-mandated social distancing, mask rules and other regulations imposed on the rally. Daniels is not a party to this suit.

The rally at Tulsa’s 19,199 seat BOK Center has received over one million ticket requests according to the Trump campaign. The rally is the first held by Trump since March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina just before the onset of the pandemic in the United States.

Tulsa rally attendees are asked to agree to a waiver saying they will not sue the Trump campaign or the venue if they catch the virus at the rally:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The Tulsa rally comes almost a year to the day after Trump kicked off his reelection campaign at the similar sized Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019.

Brewster was retained by Daniels in March 2019 after she fell out with her previous attorney Michael Avenatti. Daniels’ legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels is appealing the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against Trump over a tweet. The case was argued in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in February by Brewster and Trump attorney Charles Harder. A ruling has not been issued yet on the appeal.

Earlier this month a federal judge in Ohio handed Daniels and Brewster a victory by ruling against Trump’s efforts to garnish money owed Daniels by Columbus police over a false arrest at a strip club performance. Another federal judge had previously ordered Daniels to pay Trump $293,000 in attorneys fees in her dismissed defamation case that is now on appeal.

Brewster and DeMuro held a press conference Tuesday to explain the lawsuit. Brewster told the press the lawsuit was to stop the Trump rally. DeMuro explained that the suit was intended to get court-mandated rules to mitigate spread of the coronavirus by rally attendees and workers, not stop the rally.

Report by KTUL-TV at this link. Facebook video by KTUL of press conference:

