RALLY TIME!

President Trump is about to hit the road again and do what he does best — take his case to the people personally at a massive rally. As we discussed in last Friday’s Briefing, it is beyond past the time when he needs to get out there. Trump is the candidate that excels at retail politics, Biden is best kept out of the public eye, so the pandemic shutdown madness hasn’t been the greatest thing for the Trump campaign. He needs a rally or twelve to kick start a plague-hampered push to the finish line.

The overwrought reaction from the media is proof positive that getting back on the campaign trail is the right thing to do. At bare minimum, it’s exposing their hypocrisy. After weeks of seeing thousands of people flood the streets for riots and protests that have been championed by the media, the prospect of a Trump rally has suddenly made the brave journalist class oh-so-concerned about COVID-19 again.

Megan detailed the hypocrisy in depth here yesterday. My favorite line from it: “COVID knows if you’re at a Trump rally or a BLM protest.” The duplicity is stunning even to those of us who have long been railing against media bias. Here is a tweet from Megan’s post the illustrates how awful it is:

Little over an hour apart. pic.twitter.com/K2a7fGRNDd — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 15, 2020

The hyperbole and hysteria that we all got so used to during quarantine days are back in full force now. The upcoming rally is being called a “superspreader event,” which sounds like “double secret probation” from Animal House.

“Don’t go to the Trump rally, you’ll kill all the grannies!”

They way this is all playing out brilliantly illustrates Trump’s greatest strength: shedding daylight on just how awful the mainstream media in America is. They just can’t help themselves. They’re like those Sea-Monkeys we use to play with when we were kids. They’re brine shrimp that start reflexively jumping around when you add them to water, helpless to behave otherwise. All of the mainstream media hacks are Trump’s little Sea-Monkeys.

The most important thing about this upcoming rally is, as mentioned earlier, that it gets the president out of the pandemic funk and back on the campaign trail. It also forces the Biden campaign to make some tough choices about reintroducing Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep back into the wild. They know they’ve had a sweet gig these past few months and they are almost certainly trying to prolong it as long as possible.

They can buy themselves another week or two with the media pretending that every Trump rally is a COVID-19 nuclear bomb, but the optics of the president being in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans can’t be left unchallenged for too long. Then again, a Biden rally isn’t going to get 800,000 ticket requests.

The ideal situation — one which is likely to happen — would be for thousands of protesters to hit the streets again at or near the same time as Trump’s rally. His campaign can get pictures of all of it and highlight the press hypocrisy.

Too easy.

Very Sound Life Advice

Lesson here: Don’t hit grown-ups with your skateboard & you won’t get shot. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/JTTI9jKyU3 — Turtleboy Sports (@TurtleboyTweets) June 16, 2020

