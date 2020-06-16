https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-called-leftist-mobs-ripping-vandalizing-washington-jefferson-statues-across-us/

Two years ago in August 2017 President Trump warned that Democrats will soon be taking down Washington and Jefferson statues.

Trump called it.

President Trump: George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to now take down, excuse me. Are we going to take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good. Are we going to take down his statue because he was a major slave owner? Now, are we going to take down his statue?

Trump was right.

The leftist mob tore down a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in Portland last night.

On Sunday a 100-year-old statue of George Washington was vandalized in Chicago.

100+ year old George Washington statue in Chicago vandalized “Slave Owner!” – “Burn the White House down” – “God bless AmeriKKKa” Police are investigating. h/t: @AlexisMcAdamsTV pic.twitter.com/gvLsyOMmv4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2020

The left will not be happy until America is cancelled.

