https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502961-trump-calls-school-choice-the-civil-rights-issue-of-the-decade

President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate GOP seeks to restrict use of chokeholds in police reform bill Obama wishes country a ‘Happy Pride month’ after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights Trump leads Biden by one point in Iowa: poll MORE on Tuesday described the issue of school choice as the civil rights issue of the decade “and probably beyond.”

Trump delivered remarks in the Rose Garden on an executive order to encourage police reforms amid national unrest over police brutality and racial injustice when he touched on his administration’s push for school choice.

“We’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights of all-time in this country,” Trump said. “Frankly, school choice is the civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond. Because all children have to have access to quality education.

“A child’s ZIP code in America should never determine their future, and that’s what was happening,” he continued. “All children deserve equal opportunity because we are all made equal by God.”

During a speech ostensibly about systemic racism, Trump claims that “we’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights [issue] of all time in this country.” pic.twitter.com/nsXJBc7lex — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020

The comments describing school choice as the pre-eminent civil rights issue of the day appeared out of place as the nation is gripped by protests over the treatment of black Americans by law enforcement.

The president’s executive order came after nearly three weeks of demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Calls for reform were ignited again this week after police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, after an encounter at a Wendy’s in Atlanta.

The Trump administration has advocated for increased school choice, arguing that it would allow residents living in distressed communities the opportunity to send their children to more competitive educational institutions.

Vice President Pence earlier Tuesday raised school choice when asked whether black Americans have a harder time making it in the U.S.

“I mean, [Joe] Biden says everybody ought to have a fair shot at the American Dream. Well, we would say, ‘Well, why don’t you support allowing African American families to choose where their kids go to school?'” Pence said.

