Inside the DC-New York information bubble, Donald Trump is a gone goose, Senate Republicans are toast, and Democrats will control the House, Senate, and White House after election day in November.

That’s a reality being buttressed by dozens of polls showing Joe Biden winning handily nationally, and ahead in traditional battleground states.

Democrats have already begun to gloat — in between groveling before the mob and planning their “transformation” of American society.

But Republicans outside of that nest of vipers are a lot more sanguine about Trump’s chances.

Politico:

Interviews with more than 50 state, district and county Republican Party chairs depict a version of the electoral landscape that is no worse for Trump than six months ago — and possibly even slightly better. According to this view, the coronavirus is on its way out and the economy is coming back. Polls are unreliable, Joe Biden is too frail to last, and the media still doesn’t get it. “The more bad things happen in the country, it just solidifies support for Trump,” said Phillip Stephens, GOP chairman in Robeson County, N.C., one of several rural counties in that swing state that shifted from supporting Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. “We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump.’ Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016.” This year, Stephens said, “We’re thinking landslide.”

The tenor of the Politico article is incredulity along with a mocking condescension. No, the media doesn’t “get it.” They haven’t “gotten it” for four years and they will go to their graves “not getting it.”

Andrew Hitt, the state party chairman in Wisconsin, said that during the height of public attention on the coronavirus, in late March and early April, internal polling suggested “some sagging off where we wanted to be.” But now, he said, “Things are coming right back where we want them … That focus on the economy and on re-opening and bringing America back is resonating with people.”

The Democrats tried the “Trump dithered and people died” attack, which hasn’t worked. Now, they’re on to the “Trump and Republicans are racists because they don’t support rioters” theme. Can’t wait to see how that works out for them.

Minnesotan John Hinderaker puts it in a nutshell.

I don’t know about a landslide, but I too think the ground is shifting in Trump’s favor. In January, I thought he was a 99% lock for re-election on a record of peace and prosperity. Then the Wuhan virus came along, and state shutdowns devastated the economy. Next, while peace reigns abroad, left-wing rioters, looters and arsonists have destroyed it at home. But as usual, the Democrats can’t help themselves. They have gone much too far with absurd proposals to abolish the police, and with essentially insane attacks on white people–who, last time I looked, comprise two-thirds of the electorate. And I do think you have to get outside of D.C. to get a sense of the electorate’s mood.

Indeed, I wrote a post a while back, “A Political Party Stupid Enough to Call You a Racist Is Too Stupid to Govern” which encapsulates the Democrat’s 2020 campaign strategy. “Vote for us even if we call you a racist!” I don’t think that’s going to work very well.

Hinderaker, an old timer like me, remembers 1972 and “Who would ever vote for Nixon”?

The current environment reminds me of 1972, and a conversation I had then with a friend who was, like me at that time, on the left. The contest then was between Nixon and McGovern, and my friend said, “Nixon will win because he is for America, and McGovern is against America.” He and I didn’t see it that way, but we knew that was how the race was coming across to most voters. That is true in spades this year: McGovern was wrong about a lot of things, but he was a sincere patriot. Today’s Democrats, in contrast, really are against America. The country has slipped since 1972, but I still don’t think that hostility to one’s own country is a winning platform.

In 1972, Democrats frightened the bejeebers out of Americans, talking about a “guaranteed income” and wealth redistribution. This time, it’s wealth redistribution and Black Lives Matter, with AOC, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders pulling the strings behind Biden’s curtain. Seems normal to the DC-New York crowd. What’s not to like?

They will find out on election day.

